Allegri wins Panchina d'Oro after guiding Juventus to famous double

Massimiliano Allegri has been crowned Serie A's best head coach for 2014-15.

The Juventus boss was recognised at a ceremony on Monday after guiding his side to a league and Coppa Italia double during a season in which they also reached the Champions League final, losing to Barcelona.

Allegri was awarded his second Panchina d'Oro prize after receiving 27 out of 51 votes from coaches in Italy's top flight, ahead of Lazio boss Stefano Pioli and Maurizio Sarri, who ensured Empoli's survival before moving to Napoli in June.

"I'd like to take this opportunity to thank my players, whose performances on the pitch have clearly played a big part in me winning this award," Allegri said after receiving the trophy.

"I'm also very grateful to my team of assistants, the club as a whole and everyone who has voted for me.

"I work every year with my players towards improving ourselves and growing in terms of the way we play. The psychological aspect and the management of human resources are also very important.

"It's no simple task getting the very best from each and every member of the squad."

Allegri last won the prize in 2008-09, when he was in charge at Cagliari.