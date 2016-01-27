Allen eager for Liverpool to build on League Cup run

Penalty hero Joe Allen has urged Liverpool to find consistency after holding his nerve to book a place in the League Cup final.

Jurgen Klopp's men went down 1-0 on the night at Anfield against Stoke City, levelling up their semi-final tie at 1-1 on aggregate and a period of extra time could not separate the sides.

Misses from Anfield old boy Peter Crouch and Liverpool midfielder Emre Can were the blots on the initial round of five penalties and, stepping up to take Liverpool's seventh, Allen converted after Stoke defender Marc Muniesa saw Simon Mignolet save his effort.

The shootout provided another high-pressure finale for Liverpool, who claimed a remarkable 5-4 stoppage-time win at Premier League strugglers Norwich City last weekend as they continue to grasp for their best form.

"That seems to be the way we do things now," Allen told Liverpool's official website. "It's probably not good for the stress levels, but it's certainly exciting.

"I think the great thing is, we're yet to find that consistent form, but in some ways we're excited because we think it's just on the horizon. If we can build that momentum then we can really kick on.

"You have to have that self-belief that things will come good. I think consistency will be the key for us.

"We've pulled off some great results and had some great performances along the way, but I think it's just about doing it as often as we can and we know then we're a threat to anyone."

Former Swansea City midfielder Allen conceded to feeling the nerves when he stepped up under Anfield's glare on Tuesday, but was happy to revel in the celebrations afterwards.

"The atmosphere after the penalty went in was incredible and now everyone can't wait for Wembley," he added.

"I'd be lying if I said I wasn't a little bit nervous, but I picked my spot and thankfully it hit the back of the net. Anfield went off and that's what football's all about – [it's a] great feeling."