Allen: It will take something special to stop Wales

Joe Allen says it will take something special to beat Wales after his team came back from a goal down against Belgium to win 3-1 in the Euro 2016 quarter-finals.

The Liverpool midfielder found it hard to describe the emotions he was experiencing after his team booked a spot in the semi-finals of a major tournament for the first time, their fairytale run on the big stage continuing.

Radja Nainggolan put the favourites up 1-0 after just 13 minutes in Lille, but goals from captain Ashley Williams, Hal Robson-Kanu and Sam Voakes ensured Wales progressed to the last four, where they will face Portugal.

"I never thought we'd be in this position of [reaching] a semi-final," Allen told beIN Sports after the game.

"What an achievement for everyone in the country and everyone involved.

"This is a moment that means so much to everyone."

Allen bemoaned his role in Belgium's opener as a misplaced ball gifted the opposition possession, but he praised the character of his team to get back into the game and go on to win, claiming the outcome was never in doubt once they had equalised.

"I gave a bad pass away and against a team like Belgium, you don't want to give them a head start in the game," he said.

"But truth be told, we knew we were going to score tonight and once that first goal went in everyone was confident we could go on and win the game.

"It took absolutely everything but this is what this team is about, we never, ever give up and it's going to take something special to stop us."