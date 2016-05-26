Allen unclear over Liverpool future

Liverpool midfielder Joe Allen is unsure about his future at the club, holding off talks until after Euro 2016.

The Wales international made 19 Premier League appearances this season – starting eight times – to put his spot at Anfield in danger as he enters the final year of his contract.

Allen, 26, said he was prepared to wait until after the European Championship to decide where his future lies.

"As soon as the season finished with Liverpool I said to myself, 'I don't want to have any distractions and I am fully focused and engaged on purely all things Wales'," he said.

"That's where I am at the moment.

"We have had an intense season and I'm sure there will be a week or two after the Euros before any discussions are had."

Jurgen Klopp is expected to make multiple signings this off-season, having already added goalkeeper Loris Karius from Mainz.

Allen said the additions could impact whether he stayed at the club.

"I think it hinges on the pre-season plans and what exactly the club are hoping to do, everything comes into that," he said.

"The acquisitions and who they are going to get in, and until all that happens then it is difficult to answer that question."