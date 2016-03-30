Alli can be '10 times better' - Milner

Tottenham star Dele Alli can be "10 times better" than he is at the moment, according to Liverpool midfielder James Milner.

Alli has starred for the Premier League title contenders this season and is set to play a role for England at Euro 2016.

Milner has been impressed by the 19-year-old, but is wary of the teenager being put under too much pressure.

"We want to be careful now and make sure we don't put too much on him," he said.

"We know how good he can be but we have seen it time and time again, 'this player is going to be the next world-beater for us' and there is a lot of pressure there.

"We want to take it off him and let him go out there and not worry about it, worry about playing football and keep improving because he is still young.

"As good as he is at this moment he can be 10 times better and he will. He has a great attitude and will keep working hard and keep improving but we need to take that spotlight off him and let him develop and improve.

"We have seen how good he is and he will only get better I'm sure."

Milner and Alli are set to meet on Saturday as Liverpool host Tottenham, who are five points off league leaders Leicester City, at Anfield.

The 30-year-old Milner believes Alli is in good hands at White Hart Lane, speaking highly of head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

"The manager seems brilliant there and he is going to be one of the biggest influences on him," he said.

"You have seen how many players he has brought through. Adam Lallana had him before and speaks very highly of him as well, so I think he is the one big guy who can have the most influence and he is getting the best out of him."