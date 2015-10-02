Alli left 'speechless' after England call-up

Tottenham starlet Dele Alli admitted he was left speechless after being called up by manager Roy Hodgson for England's next international fixtures.

Alli was selected in place of Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge, who was omitted so he could continue his recovery to full fitness.

The 19-year-old Alli was thrilled with the call-up for UEFA Euro 2016 qualifiers against Estonia and Lithuania as he continues his phenomenal rise this season.

"I was speechless!" Alli told the official Tottenham website following Thursday's 1-1 Europa League draw with Monaco. "It's been a really good start to the season for me, I maybe didn’t expect it to go this well.

"At the start of the season I set myself a target to try to become a regular in the Under-21s and try to get a few starts in the Premier League.

"Obviously, I've got a few starts already, so it’s been a great start and I can't thank the players and staff enough for helping me settle in and play as well as I have been."

England host Estonia in Group E on October 9 before travelling to Lithuania three days later and Alli is hopeful he can get some time on the park with qualification for Euro 2016 already achieved.

"It's a great chance for me to show what I can do, show the manager and all the players," he said.

"At the moment I'm just focusing on Spurs, the game at Swansea [on Sunday], but when it comes, I'll work as hard as I can in training and see if I can get some minutes on the pitch."