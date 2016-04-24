Alli named PFA Young Player of the Year

Dele Alli's rise to superstardom was given another lift on Sunday as Tottenham's fledgling playmaker was named PFA Young Player of the Year.

Alli has enjoyed a meteoric rise in 2015-16, shining in a first Premier League season which has seen Tottenham compete for the Premier League title.

A return of 10 goals in 32 games has cemented Alli's place in Mauricio Pochettino's XI and resulted in senior England honours – the former MK Dons man scoring his first international goal in November's friendly against France.

He is expected to be a key figure in Roy Hodgson's plans for Euro 2016 after turning in a stellar midfield performance against Germany as England came from two goals down to win 3-2 in Berlin in March.

VIDEO: picks up the Men's PFA Young Player of the Year award - congratulations! April 24, 2016

Alli, named the Football League's Young Player of the Year last season, was not present to collect the award as Pochettino keeps his players focused on Monday's Premier League clash with West Brom.

Spurs team-mate Harry Kane was also nominated for the award, alongside Jack Butland, Philippe Coutinho and Everton pair Romelu Lukaku and Ross Barkley.