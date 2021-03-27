Alloa stay bottom after draw with Ayr
By PA Staff
Alloa remain rooted to the bottom of the Scottish Championship table after letting a lead slip in their 2-2 draw with Ayr at the Indodrill Stadium.
Ayr opened the scoring after 15 minutes through Tom Walsh, who finished a quick counter attack which involved goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo and forward Cammy Smith.
Walsh wasted a chance to double his tally on the half-hour mark and the visitors were made to pay when Alloa equalised after 31 minutes.
The Wasps broke upfield, with Scott Taggart playing a superb pass to Innes Cameron who fired home the equaliser.
Alloa turned the game on its head a minute after half-time when Lucas Williamson stepped onto a loose ball and arrowed a shot past Sinisalo.
Ayr drew level, though, when Luke McCowan’s cross was put into his own net by Jon Robertson in the 76th minute.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.