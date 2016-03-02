Allofs condemns flare incident
After a flare thrown from the Wolfsburg end hit the Hannover bench on Tuesday, Klaus Allofs has apologised.
Wolfsburg sporting director Klaus Allofs has condemned an incident that saw a flare thrown from a section of Wolfsburg fans and hit Hannover's dugout.
It happened ahead of Tuesday's Bundesliga clash at the HDI-Arena and it was reported that a Hannover team doctor, physio and reserve goalkeeper were in the dugout at the time, but all escaped injury.
"We condemn the scene shortly before kick-off. We do not want such things," said Allofs.
"It is clear there are usually no problems with supporters who attend our games. I do not know what happened.
"I apologise to the Hanoverians that they have been put at risk."
On the night Wolfsburg were too strong for relegation-threatened Hannover, with Andre Schurrle's hat-trick and Julian Draxler's goal sealing a 4-0 win.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.