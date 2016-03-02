Allofs condemns flare incident

Wolfsburg sporting director Klaus Allofs has condemned an incident that saw a flare thrown from a section of Wolfsburg fans and hit Hannover's dugout.

It happened ahead of Tuesday's Bundesliga clash at the HDI-Arena and it was reported that a Hannover team doctor, physio and reserve goalkeeper were in the dugout at the time, but all escaped injury.

"We condemn the scene shortly before kick-off. We do not want such things," said Allofs.

"It is clear there are usually no problems with supporters who attend our games. I do not know what happened.

"I apologise to the Hanoverians that they have been put at risk."

On the night Wolfsburg were too strong for relegation-threatened Hannover, with Andre Schurrle's hat-trick and Julian Draxler's goal sealing a 4-0 win.