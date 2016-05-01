Allofs: We do not have the same weapons as Bayern

Wolfsburg sporting director Klaus Allofs believes German clubs will find it even harder to thwart Bayern Munich's Bundesliga dominance over the coming seasons.

Borussia Monchengladbach snatched a 1-1 draw at the Allianz Arena on Saturday to delay Bayern's seemingly inevitable celebrations of a fourth consecutive German title.

Borussia Dortmund stayed in the hunt mathematically by dishing out a 5-1 hammering to Wolfsburg, last season's runners-up.

Coach Pep Guardiola will leave to coach Manchester City next season, making way for Carlo Ancelotti, and Allofs does not expect that transition to upset Bayern's mastery of the top flight due to their parallel dominance of opponents in financial terms.

"Economically they are light years ahead of us," he told Welt am Sonntag. "Certainly because of their extraordinary work in the last decades.

"When you look at the revenues, we fight – whether you're Leverkusen, Wolfsburg or Dortmund – not with the same weapons.

"Bayern are well ahead of the rest of the league in all areas. And in the future it will get more difficult for all other clubs to get to them.

"Their stadium is paid off, they can bring in revenue and sponsorship like no other club in Germany.

"What they last achieved with their new equipment-contract [with Adidas] – they are quantum leaps in comparison to the other clubs."

This week Bayern moved closer to taking another key player from rivals Borussia Dortmund when Germany centre-back Mats Hummels expressed his desire to return to Bavaria at the end of this season.

During Bayern's recent monopoly over the Bundesliga title, Mario Gotze and Robert Lewandowski have also moved to the Allianz Arena from Signal Iduna Park.