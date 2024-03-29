Exclusive: Ally McCoist reveals his greatest co-commentary moment – and why he risked upsetting the whole of England

By Chris Flanagan
published

The Scot has become hugely popular on television and radio, but explains how he gambled it all during one famous fixture…

Ally McCoist
(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you ask UK television viewers to name their favourite co-commentator, many of them will say one name: Ally McCoist.

The Scot’s humorous style has earned him fans aplenty during his work for a number of different television companies on both sides of the border, as well as for radio station talkSPORT. That popularity has been flattering for the man himself. 

