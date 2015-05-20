Almeria to learn fate next week

La Liga strugglers Almeria have announced the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will rule next week whether FIFA's deduction of three points from the club will be upheld.

Football's governing body imposed the punishment on Almeria in February in relation to money owed to Aalborg following the transfer of Michael Jakobsen in 2012.

The defender has since returned to Denmark, but Aalborg had claimed Almeria still owed money to them as part of the deal, leading to FIFA handing out the deduction.

Almeria took the case to CAS, and provided the latest update in a statement on the club's official website.

It read: "The Court of Arbitration for Sport will not decide until next week on the FIFA sanction imposed on Almeria, to deduct three points and pay 4,500 euros in interest.

"Almeria has requested the CAS accept their claims and declare this matter complete. The club have also called for the suspension of the sanction.

"As mentioned, CAS will decide next week, starting on Tuesday."

An immediate three-point deduction would relegate Almeria - who face Valencia on the final weekend of the season - to the Segunda Division.