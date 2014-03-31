Alves coy over Barca future amid transfer talk

The marauding Brazil right-back has just over a year remaining on his contract at Camp Nou and the Catalan giants are said to be prepared to allow him to leave at the end of the season rather than lose him for nothing 12 months later.

Big-spending City have first-hand experience of Alves' ability after he scored in both legs of their UEFA Champions League last 16 tie earlier this month and Manuel Pellegrini is reportedly eager to lure him to the Etihad Stadium.

PSG have also been listed as potential suitors for the 30-year-old, who joined the Spanish champions from Sevilla in 2008, but the Barca full-back was coy when asked about a potential transfer.

"We've been talking about my future at the club since the year I arrived." he is quoting as saying by Le 10 Sport.

"I live in the moment, I take every year as it comes.

"For me it's a compliment that some big teams are interested in me, that means I'm doing my job. But the truth is that I am here, I see my job as very intense every year.

"I think that for a story to work, both parties must agree, a bit like in a relationship. Otherwise, it separates. At present, I know that both parties are satisfied."