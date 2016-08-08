Alves: Juventus not a step down from Barcelona

Dani Alves insists his move to Juventus from Barcelona is not a step down in his career.

The 33-year-old made his debut for the Italian champions in their 3-2 friendly victory over West Ham at London Stadium on Sunday.

Alves won LaLiga six times and the Champions League on three occasions as part of 23 trophies during his eight seasons at Camp Nou.

But he thinks Juve's standing means he has not dropped down a level since leaving Barca on a free transfer in June.

"I have left a great team to go to a team of the same level," he told Tuttosport.

"Juventus is at the height of Barcelona for the players, for its successful history and for the fans. I do not think I have taken a step back because otherwise I would not choose this team.

"The level of players that I have found here is very high, it is not only the new signings who allow us to aspire to the Champions League, but also the group that was already here last season.

"There are true champions here - they know what it means to win and they know how to play to win."

Juventus have a friendly against Cologne next Sunday before they open their Serie A season with a match at home to Fiorentina on August 20.