Alves pens Barca extension

Barcelona have convinced Dani Alves to remain at Camp Nou, the Brazil right-back penning a two-year deal with the European champions.

The defender's future had been subject of great speculation amid his apparent refusal to agree extended terms in Catalunya, but a statement on the club's official website on Tuesday confirmed he will stay.

Having shunned reported interest from Manchester United and Milan, Alves has committed to continue his career at a club where he has won five La Liga titles, three Copa del Rey crowns and the UEFA Champions League three times.

He will remain until at least 2017, with Barca retaining the option for a third year.

Barca signed Aleix Vidal, seen as a long-term replacement for Alves, from Sevilla this week, although the newly capped Spain international is ineligible to play until January due to the transfer ban at Camp Nou.

Upon joining Barca, Vidal said: "One of the keys to playing in a team like this is you're going to have lots of competition for places. If Dani stays, then it's wonderful, but it's not for me to comment. It would be great for him to stay here.

"I don't feel pressure about competing against one of the best full-backs in the world. I think it's a challenge. I'm relaxed.

"I know what I can do and contribute and if Alves stays, then the competition will be excellent for him and for me."