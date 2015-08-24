Alves set for Barca absence

Barcelona look set to be without full-back Dani Alves for a spell due to a groin strain, although Sergio Busquets' ankle problem has been confirmed as nothing serious.

Alves was forced off early in Barca's 1-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, while midfielder Busquets was replaced in the second half after a collision with striker Aritz Aduriz.

The withdrawals somewhat soured Barca's opening-day victory and Alves now faces time on the sidelines after receiving the results of medical tests on Monday.

A Barca statement confirmed the Brazilian suffered a groin strain, but described Busquets' knock as "nothing important".

Luis Suarez provided the winner for Luis Enrique's side - the striker getting the champions' title defence up and running at San Mames after Lionel Messi had a penalty saved.