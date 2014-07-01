Amalfitano makes Dijon switch from Newcastle

Amalfitano moved to St James' Park in 2012 on a free transfer from Reims.

However, the 24-year-old was unable to break into the first-team at Newcastle, making just five appearances in his time with the club, all of which came during their 2012-13 UEFA Europa League campaign.

Newcastle loaned Amalfitano to Dijon last season, with the former Evian man enjoying a decent campaign as he netted two goals in 27 appearances.

Dijon, who finished sixth in Ligue 2 last term, have been suitably impressed by Amalfitano, signing him to a three-year deal.

"Romain proved he could be valuable in organising the game and set pieces," Dijon president Olivier Delcourt told the club's official website.

"He is a smart player and will blend in nicely with the squad."