Ambrosetti joins Swansea coaching staff

Gabriele Ambrosetti has been added to the backroom staff at Swansea City following Francesco Guidolin's appointment as head coach.

Former Chelsea midfielder Ambrosetti joined Guidolin in the stands at the Liberty Stadium for Swansea's 1-0 win over Watford on Monday.

The 42-year-old played under Guidolin at Vicenza, where together they won the Coppa Italia in 1997.

He expressed his delight at joining the Premier League club and is looking forward to helping them push up the table from 17th position.

"I'm really happy to be here. Francesco was my coach so I know how he works and his style, and he also knows how I work," Ambrosetti told Swansea's official website.

"We kept in touch all the time, and as soon as he asked me about going to Swansea with him I quickly said yes.

"The first thing I felt when I arrived here was passion – from the people in the city, the staff, the players.

"Having the type of welcome we both had makes us feel so comfortable, and that is important when you are in a new country.

"It's a great club and I will do my very best to help the club push up the table. It was great to see the game on Monday because the guys played very well and we picked up three important points."