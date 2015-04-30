Amkar Perm 2 Dynamo Moscow 0: Day to forget for Gabulov as strugglers win again

Having moved off the bottom of the Russian Premier League at the weekend, Amkar Perm took another step towards survival with Thursday's 2-0 victory over Dynamo Moscow.

A 2-1 win over Terek Grozny at the weekend took Amkar up to 15th and Gadzhi Gadzhiev's men now sit level on points with Arsenal Tula and Ural in the play-off places above them.

Goals from Georgi Peev and Aleksandr Kolomeytsev proved sufficient to claim maximum points - the former scoring from the spot 22 minutes in at the Stadion Zvezda.

Tomas Hubocan clumsily felled Siarhei Balanovich inside the area, with Peev making no mistake to tuck home his first goal since September.

The strugglers were then gifted their second thanks to a howler from Vladimir Gabulov.

Kolomeytsev fired a relatively tame effort at goal only for the Dynamo goalkeeper to make a hash of the save - fumbling the ball into his own net.

Aleksandr Kokorin rattled the crossbar prior to the interval but it was as close as the visitors came - Stanislav Cherchesov's men falling further off the pace in the race for UEFA Champions League football.