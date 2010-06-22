Amorim joins Portugal injury list
MAGAGLIESBURG, South Africa, June 22 (Reuters) - Portugal midfielder Ruben Amorim, who was flown in to replace injured winger Nani in their World Cup squad, will be out of action for at least six days after damaging his left thigh.
"A scan has confirmed the injury. A period of six days of complete rest is expected, with treatment and a gradual integration of training sessions from next week," the Portuguese Football Federation said in a statement on Tuesday.
The federation added Amorim picked up the injury in training before Portugal's 7-0 thrashing of North Korea on Monday.
He will miss Friday's Group G match with Brazil in Durban.
The versatile 25-year-old, who prefers to play in central midfield but was used mainly as a right-back in Benfica's title-winning season, won his first cap in the 0-0 draw with the Ivory Coast last week, coming off the bench after 85 minutes.
The federation added that midfielder Deco, who was ruled out of the North Korea game with a hip injury, is still receiving treated and is training separately from his team-mates.
