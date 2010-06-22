Amorim joins Portugal injury list

"A scan has confirmed the injury. A period of six days of complete rest is expected, with treatment and a gradual integration of training sessions from next week," the Portuguese Football Federation said in a statement on Tuesday.

The federation added Amorim picked up the injury in training before Portugal's 7-0 thrashing of North Korea on Monday.

He will miss Friday's Group G match with Brazil in Durban.

The versatile 25-year-old, who prefers to play in central midfield but was used mainly as a right-back in Benfica's title-winning season, won his first cap in the 0-0 draw with the Ivory Coast last week, coming off the bench after 85 minutes.

The federation added that midfielder Deco, who was ruled out of the North Korea game with a hip injury, is still receiving treated and is training separately from his team-mates.