Ancelotti: Bayern have no competition for Bundesliga title

Bayern Munich's lack of competition for the Bundesliga title makes it difficult for Carlo Ancelotti to enjoy watching them.

The Italian has been without a club since departing Real Madrid at the end of the 2014-15 season, but has been linked to the Bayern job with incumbent coach Pep Guardiola's contract due to expire in June.

The Bavarian giants won their 100th Bundesliga game on Saturday, defeating Cologne 4-0 and keeping their 100 per cent record from 10 league games this season intact.

However, Ancelotti suggested that clear superiority at the domestic level saps his interest in the club.

"Bayern will win the Bundesliga without even taking their hands out their pockets," Ancelotti told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"I must confess that I cannot enjoy Bayern's games.

"There is simply too little real competition."

Ancelotti previously confirmed he will be looking to return to coaching at the start next year, but admitted he would prefer it to be a club level rather than with a national team.

"I just like to be on the pitch every day and have close contact with the players," he added.