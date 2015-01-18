Ancelotti delivers Real warning after Getafe win

Carlo Ancelotti has warned Real Madrid's La Liga title rivals that his side have the ability to keep improving following Sunday's 3-0 win at Getafe.

Real followed Thursday's Copa del Rey exit up with a laboured first-half showing at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez, but a Cristiano Ronaldo double sandwiched Gareth Bale's header as the league leaders ultimately cruised to victory.

The Italian highlighted the creative efforts of Karim Benzema and James Rodriguez, respective creators of Ronaldo's opener and the two subsequent strikes, as proof that his side have recovered from a wobble which saw Real defeated at Valencia and Atletico after returning from the mid-season break on the back of a 22-game winning run.

"Generally we played very well," he said. "At first we didn't play with great intensity.

"In the second half, I liked how the team performed with intelligence. Karim's assist [for Ronaldo] was spectacular.

"The entire team played well, but the key to the game was Benzema, who did an extraordinary thing through his assist.

"The first half of the season has been very good. We started with some problems and then went on a very good run. The team continue to win and are well positioned.

"I think the intensity with which we ended the year is coming back. The team are improving.

"James hadn't been so good physically but since showed himself to be in his best condition.

"Gradually the team are returning [to their best].

"Our collective play was great. First Karim, then two more [assists] from James. Cristiano and Bale finished them off for us."