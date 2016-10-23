Ancelotti doubts Conte's Chelsea can win Premier League

Former Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti does not believe Antonio Conte can deliver the Premier League title in his first season at Stamford Bridge, though he expects his fellow Italian to eventually do well in England.

Conte has been tasked with winning silverware in London after Chelsea endured a forgettable 2015-16 campaign, which saw the departure of Jose Mourinho and an eventual 10th-place finish on the back of their resounding Premier League success the season prior.

Ancelotti is no stranger to the pressures associated with Chelsea, having been sacked a year after winning the Premier League and FA Cup in 2010, and the Bayern Munich boss said the Londoners must be realistic about their ambitions this term.

"I think it depends what is the goal of the club," Ancelotti told the Daily Mail when asked whether Conte could be successful at Chelsea.

"If the goal of the club is to win the Premier League, it will be difficult.

"But if the goal of the club is to build a new group, to build a new idea of football, to build a new strategy, I think that Conte has a lot of opportunity to do well at this club."

Ancelotti continued: "Every manager needs time…But I don't think we have a lot of time."

The Italian boss then added: "Conte was my captain at Juventus. He was so professional and I think he is the same as a manager.

"I don't know him really well as a manager but I know his character and his personality and he is really focused on his job and I'm sure in the end he's going to do a good job at Chelsea."

Chelsea are fifth in the Premier League as they prepare to host Manchester United on Sunday.