Ancelotti: Fringe players vital for Real Madrid

Ancelotti's side were 5-1 winners against Real Sociedad on Saturday, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a hat-trick, adding to further goals from Karim Benzema and Sami Khedira.

There was no place in the starting line-up for the likes of Angel Di Maria or Isco, while Sergio Ramos was suspended, and Ancelotti insists he will need his entire squad for domestic and European matches in the next few weeks.

"They're playing well now, but I haven't forgotten that we have very good players on the bench (such as) Di Maria, Isco, Ramos," he told the club's official website.

"I can't say that this is the starting line-up. At the moment the team has found a good balance and is very dangerous in attack.

Real travel to Almeria next weekend before home ties against Galatasaray and Real Valladolid in the following seven days.

Despite being on a four-match unbeaten run, Ancelotti has faith in those players who are currently struggling to break into the starting XI.

"I have players in the squad who are going to be very important in upcoming matches," he continued.

"When Di Maria played he did a great job, Isco too. All three midfielders are doing a good job, they have different qualities, but we can play well with other midfielders."