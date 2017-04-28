Ancelotti future not discussed – Rummenigge

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge insists there is no need to discuss the future of coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Ancelotti's men are eight points clear atop the Bundesliga, but they have hit a rough run of form which has them go winless in five matches.

Included in that run have been Champions League and DFB-Pokal exits, leading to some pressure on the Italian.

However, Rummenigge dismissed that, telling Sport Bild: "Carlo is a very good and experienced coach.

"His contract term is known [until 2019] and this is not discussed."

Bayern were eliminated in the Champions League quarter-finals by Real Madrid before Wednesday's DFB-Pokal loss to Borussia Dortmund.

It means they are likely to have to settle for the league title and DFL-Supercup double this season.