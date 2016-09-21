Ancelotti hails Bayern's 'best performance of the season'

Carlo Ancelotti hailed Bayern Munich's "best performance of the season so far" as they beat Hertha Berlin 3-0 in the Bundesliga on Wednesday.

The impressive Franck Ribery opened the scoring with a superb piece of individual skill in the first half at the Allianz Arena.

And the Bundesliga champions made it comfortable after the break with Thiago Alcantara and Arjen Robben - making his first appearance of the season due to injury - on the scoresheet to maintain Bayern's 100 per cent winning start to the campaign.

"I am happy. That was the best performance of the season so far," Ancelotti told a news conference.

"We played well from the first minute and we played with intensity and quality.

"With Jerome Boateng and Robben we also had two players return from injury. Everything is okay."

Robben made his first appearance of 2016-17 after suffering a groin injury during pre-season and the Dutchman was delighted to be back and among the goals.

"I felt goosebumps when I came on," Robben stated.

"It was a nice moment. I have worked hard for that. You can't describe it. I'm really happy."