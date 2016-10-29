Ancelotti hails Bayern's control

Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti hailed his side's control after they eased to a comfortable 3-1 win at Bavarian neighbours Augsburg.

Robert Lewandowski broke a five-game goal-drought in the Bundesliga by putting Bayern in front on 19 minutes, then teed up Arjen Robben to make it 2-0 just two minutes later before the Poland international bagged his second and the visitors' third early in the second half.

Augsburg did hit back through Koo Ja-Cheol, but Ancelotti felt that the reigning champions were rarely troubled as they chalked up their seventh win in nine league games.

"We have started well, as we did in the DFB-Pokal in midweek," he said. "In the first half, it went very well. After the two goals we had the game well under control. Robert Lewandowski and Arjen Robben have today combined well. That's good for the team."

Those sentiments were echoed by Lewandowski whose two goals took his league tally for the season to seven.

"We played from the first minute and were very good," he said. "I also felt good. We knew we must accelerate and get three points. We controlled the whole game very well.

"I'm pleased I managed to score again. I was feeling very good today and was ready to give it everything to get the three points.

"I knew that I would go through a phase of not scoring for two or three games. Last season was really long, especially with the European Championship at the end."

Bayern return to action on Tuesday with a Champions League trip to PSV, while their next Bundesliga fixture is Saturday's home clash with fourth-placed Hoffenheim.