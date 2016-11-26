Ancelotti hails 'important' win as Bayern bounce back

Carlo Ancelotti insists results are more important than performances as Bayern Munich returned to winning ways with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Bayer Leverkusen.

The Bundesliga champions had failed to win their last three games in all competitions, with Ancelotti coming under pressure ahead of the clash with Leverkusen.

Bayern ended that run as goals from Thiago Alcantara and Mats Hummels sandwiched Hakan Calhanoglu's equaliser at the Allianz Arena.

It was far from a vintage Bayern performance, but head coach Ancelotti was still satisfied with a welcome three points.

"That [win] was alright," he said. "There are these moments in the season where it is more important to win than to play well.

"The last two games were not good, but there was a reaction from the team. It was a tough, high-intensity game, and we fought hard for the win.

"I spoke to our president after the game - he congratulated us on the win."

Despite the win, Bayern trail RB Leipzig at the top of the table and Ancelotti is desperate to wrestle back first place from this season's surprise package.

"Leipzig are having a first-class season, but it is crucial for us to be at the top," he added.

Bayern will have the opportunity to edge ahead of Leipzig on Friday when they head to Mainz ahead of the leaders' meeting with Schalke on Saturday.