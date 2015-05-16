Ancelotti has support of Real president

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti says he has the support of club president Florentino Perez - for the time being, at least.

Last year's UEFA Champions League winners were knocked out at the semi-final stage this time around by Juventus earlier this week.

Victory for Barcelona at Atletico Madrid on Sunday would see the Catalan giants clinch the Liga title, leaving Real with only the UEFA Super Cup to show for their efforts in 2014-15.

Real's shortcomings this term have prompted questions over Ancelotti's future, but the Italian insists Perez has offered words of support in the wake of Wedensday's European exit.

"He's encouraged us to keep our spirits up and to focus on these next two games," he said ahead of Sunday's trip to Espanyol.

"This is what we're going to do.

"After all the time we've worked together, the relationship I have with the players is very tight. It continues to be very tight.

"I've got a great amount of confidence in these players and it will continue that way.

"On a personal level, I am disappointed because I believe that the team deserved to play the final."

Following Wednesday's second-leg draw with Juventus, Ancelotti revealed he would discuss his future at the end of the season.