Ancelotti insists Bayern ready for Dortmund test

Carlo Ancelotti is confident Bayern Munich are fully prepared for Sunday's match against rivals Borussia Dortmund despite a difficult pre-season.

Bayern had to make do without a number of key players as they got ready for the 2016-17 campaign due to their involvement in Euro 2016, but Ancelotti has little doubt they will give a good account of themselves at the Signal Iduna Park.

"It's the first game of the new season and we are ready for it. It will be a difficult, but important game," Ancelotti said at a news conference.

"We are playing for the first title of the season and they are all important to us. We want to win it all. Dortmund have a good team, but we are in a great spirit. We are high on confidence.

"Courage and confidence are very important factors, as is experience. We want to be in control, even if it is an away game in a fantastic stadium. We will not focus on individuals, but on their whole team. We want to play our own game, though.

"The Germany internationals have been here since August 5, but are ready to play.

"I have not decided who will potentially take penalties. It is very important to be confident in such a situation. It is often hard to find five players who are up for it!."

Bayern will be without Jerome Boateng, Arjen Robben and Renato Sanches at the weekend due to injury, but the former two are edging closer to a comeback.

"Boateng resumed training on Thursday, Robben returns to the pitch on Saturday and Renato Sanches will be out a bit longer, he could resume training next week," Ancelotti added.

"[Holger] Badstuber has been training individually."