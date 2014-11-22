Ancelotti: Isco a 'perfect' Modric replacement

The Spain international was thrust into the heart of Real's midfield as a result of Modric's thigh injury - expected to keep the Croatian out for six months - but shone as the European champions ran out 4-0 winners in the Basque Country.

Isco has struggled to nail down a regular position in Real's team since moving from Malaga, but Ancelotti was quick to hail the 22-year-old's efforts.

"It has been a good game. We have played well and with a lot of concentration," the Italian said.

"Isco has shown that he can play in that position perfectly.

"We need to continue with the attitude that we have. It's a very long season.

"It has been a party for this town. We are happy. We have had a lot of fans out there cheering their team on. They showed great respect."

Isco played at the expense of Sami Khedira, who was once again linked with a January exit from the Santiago Bernabeu this week.

Ancelotti explained: "He was a little tired. I preferred to put Isco on who was fine and recovered after having played for Spain."