Ancelotti not worried about Madrid record

Under the Italian Real have won their last 14 matches in the competition and if they win in Switzerland it would match the run achieved in 1960-61 and 2011-12.

However, the head coach is more concerned about securing top spot in Group B.

"The most important thing is to play well," he said. "The team have reached this level because we have prepared well.

"We're not thinking too much about the records, but they are important to the club's history. It can only be achieved by doing things right, as we are doing.

"The match will be interesting, as all are in the Champions League. We will try to secure first place, but both teams need points, it's going to be a good, intense game."

Ancelotti will again be without Sami Khedira due to a hip problem, but Asier Illarramendi does return and is expected to play some part in the match.

"I do not think the starting XI will be much changed from the Eibar game," he added. "In attack we will play the same players.

"Before the Eibar game he [Khedira] had a hip problem and this has prevented him from training on Sunday and yesterday, therefore he remained in Madrid with Pepe.

"Asier Illarramendi is fine, he will be playing."