Ancelotti pinpoints how Clasico will be won

The sides meet for the second time in the Liga season on Sunday, with the result potentially going a long way to deciding the outcome of the Spanish top flight.

With four points separating Real in first and Barca in third, Ancelotti feels team work and experience could prove crucial in handling the pressure associated with the tie.

"There is always the same pressure when it comes to the Clasico. It's a very important match," he said.

"We are not looking for a draw because we have the advantage of playing at home. We will do everything it takes to win.

"Both teams have players who can decide matches on their own, but what will make the difference is the team work. Whoever plays better will win the match.

"The players have played against Barcelona many times. They have more experience than me; I don't have to give them advice."

Ancelotti is able to welcome Karim Benzema back following a leg injury as he looks for a repeat of last season's 2-1 win at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Italian said he was unconcerned about Barca's line-up and highlighted the midfield as a vital area to dominate if they are to take another step towards the league title.

"I don't care if Neymar or Pedro plays. It won't change anything. It's (Gerardo) Martino's call. We will play a strong team," he added.

"I expect a Barcelona side with clear ideas and a philosophy they want to impose on the pitch and we want to do the same.

"The midfield is a very important area because if you control it, you have more chances of winning the match.

"It's normal that we have to be careful with (Lionel) Messi and Neymar because they have a lot of quality. We have to be compact."