Ancelotti plays down talk of Milan return

Seedorf's future with Milan is reported to be less than certain after just half a season in charge, in which he failed to qualify them for continental competition.

Ancelotti's own future at the Bernabeu had been in question before last weekend's stunning UEFA Champions League triumph over Atletico Madrid.

However, Ancelotti - a European champion as a player and coach with Milan - maintains his desire is to continue improving Real.

While dismissing speculation he could return to San Siro for a second stint as coach, he also expressed pride at Real's achievements last term.

Asked by AS whether there was a chance he could move to Milan, Ancelotti responded: "No.

"You can't plan the future long-term. I am very happy and comfortable at Real Madrid and I don't plan on moving.

"We have a competitive team and want to maintain this level.

"I'm very proud of my achievements in my first year at Madrid. We had a very good season.

"La Decima was a dream for all Madridistas. It was a party. I am very proud to enter in the history of Madrid."