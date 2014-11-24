Ancelotti reveals Real Madrid contract talks

The Italian arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu ahead of last season and ended Real's long wait for a 10th UEFA Champions League title by overcoming city rivals Atletico in Lisbon in May.

Former Milan, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain boss Ancelotti also won the Copa del Rey in his first season in the Spanish capital.

Real are currently in a scintillating run of form having won 14 games in a row in all competitions, and sit top of La Liga while also being through to the last 16 of the Champions League.

And although Ancelotti's existing Real contract runs until 2016, he has already begun talks over extending his stay.

"I hope not to [just] be remembered because of La Decima," he told La Repubblica. "My contract ends in 2016 and we're already talking about an extension."

Since leaving Milan in 2009, Ancelotti has managed in England, France and Spain, and admits that only a return to San Siro would tempt him back to Serie A in the future.

"If sooner or later I was to return to Italy, it would only be to Milan," the 55-year-old added.

"The league has little charm, it does not attract the champions [best players]. The stadiums and infrastructure are the main problem.

"It is worrying. All countries are making progress, but we [Italy] are static."