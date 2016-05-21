Ancelotti: Ronaldo not bothered about money and models

Former Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo's professionalism and has nothing but praise for the Portuguese superstar.

Ronaldo was key to Ancelotti becoming the man to finally land Madrid's 10th European Cup in the 2013-14 season.

And the future Bayern Munich boss has lauded the three-time Ballon d'Or winner.

"Cristiano Ronaldo bathed in ice at three o'clock in the morning, even if Irina [Shayk] was waiting for him at home," Ancelotti told the Financial Times.

"He wasn't bothered about the money; he only wanted to be the best.

"I can't go into details but I can tell you that it is incredible how he has always put his career before models and other issues."