Ancelotti sees no need for Bayern revolution

Carlo Ancelotti insists it will be a case of evolution and not revolution ahead of making his Bundesliga bow in charge of Bayern Munich.

Bayern begin their title defence at home to Werder Bremen on Friday, a week on from a routine 5-0 DFB-Pokal win over Carl Zeiss Jena.

Ancelotti has succeeded Pep Guardiola in the Allianz Arena hotseat after three seasons in which the Catalan oversaw an overhaul in Bayern's playing style.

The former AC Milan and Chelsea boss is not intending to bring about similar upheaval, although he did suggest Bayern could return to elements of the more direct approach employed during the pre-Guardiola years.

"I have not decided yet how I will play. I want to talk to my players but there will be no revolution," he told a pre-match news conference.

"I do not want a revolution here. Before my time there were a lot of good things, which I want to build on and maintain.

"I want to do a few things differently, perhaps somewhat vertically so play will come forward quickly.

"The responsibility is, in any case, 100 per cent with me."

While Bayern cruised through their Pokal assignment, Werder were humbled 2-1 by third-tier Sportfreunde Lotte and Ancelotti believes this could prey on the minds of Viktor Skrypnyk's players.

"Werder lost in the cup but [Friday] is another game. We want to start well and we need a lot of concentration," Ancelotti said.

"Werder still has a good team, although after the cup exit they will be under pressure."

Having won major honours in Italy, England, France and Spain, Ancelotti is relishing getting to work in Germany's top flight.

"Everything is new - the championship, the country. Therefore, I look forward to the Bundesliga," he said.

"I already know the atmosphere a bit, I have seen quite a few stadiums.

"All the fans are in good shape, there is no violence. It is an honour for me to be working here."