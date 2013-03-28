Trending

Ancelotti wants Beckham to extend PSG stay

Paris Saint-Germain coach Carlo Ancelotti hopes David Beckham can extend his contract at the Ligue 1 club, he said on Thursday.

"I'm totally for David Beckham extending his contract," Ancelotti told a news conference.

Former England captain Beckham, 37, joined PSG as a free agent on a five-month deal in January.

He has made four appearances in Ligue 1 as a holding midfielder for PSG who are top of the standings.