Ancelotti wants Beckham to extend PSG stay
Paris Saint-Germain coach Carlo Ancelotti hopes David Beckham can extend his contract at the Ligue 1 club, he said on Thursday.
"I'm totally for David Beckham extending his contract," Ancelotti told a news conference.
Former England captain Beckham, 37, joined PSG as a free agent on a five-month deal in January.
He has made four appearances in Ligue 1 as a holding midfielder for PSG who are top of the standings.
