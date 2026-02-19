Chelsea star nears injury return as high-tech rehab method revealed

Chelsea hope to see their midfield options bolstered in the coming weeks when one long-term absentee returns to action

Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia has suffered a series of injury setbacks since his £58 million move from Southampton in summer 2023.

The Belgian, 22, has made just 30 appearances in two-and-a-half seasons at Stamford Bridge and is yet to complete a full 90 minutes for the Blues.

Lavia's latest injury has kept him out since early November but he appears close to making a return to action for Chelsea.

Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia's high-tech injury rehab revealed

Romeo Lavia has made just 30 appearances for Chelsea in two-and-a-half seasons (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lavia faces a tough task to force his way into manager Liam Rosenior's starting line-up, with Moises Caicedo, Andrey Santos and Enzo Fernandez also vying for places in central midfield.

But the Manchester City academy graduate is doing everything he can to ensure he hits the ground running on his first-team return.

Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior could have a selection headache in midfield when Lavia returns (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the Daily Mail, Lavia is using virtual reality (VR) technology that simulates in-game scenarios to improve his ability to scan his surroundings on the pitch.

The state-of-the-art software, produced by VR training developer 'Be Your Best', allows players wearing a VR headset to see situations recreated from professional matches and train their scanning, particularly when they are receiving and distributing the ball.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The aim of the training is to sharpen a player's mind so that they make quicker and more composed decisions on the pitch.

Lavia is not the only Premier League star to use the software, with Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard donning the VR headset to stay sharp when he was sidelined through injury.

The Norwegian shared his thoughts on Instagram, saying: “Really fun, but hard work. No physical load. Thank you Be Your Best for helping me train my vision and decision making during my injury period.”

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard used the VR headset when he was recovering from injury (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lavia will be desperate to make up for lost time when he returns from injury, having not played since he was forced off just eight minutes into Chelsea's 2-2 Champions League draw with Qarabag on November 5.

The Mail reports that he is nearing the end of a detailed rehabilitation plan, having returned to training in recent weeks.

Lavia is not the only long-term injury absentee in Chelsea's midfield, with £18.5m summer signing Dario Essugo yet to make his Blues debut following a series of setbacks.