Anderlecht complete Capel deal

Former Spain international Diego Capel has moved to Anderlecht from Genoa for an undisclosed fee.

The left-winger has signed a contract with the Belgian giants until June 2018.

Capel came through the ranks at Sevilla and made over 100 La Liga appearances for the Spanish side before leaving for Sporting CP in 2011.

He joined Genoa after four seasons in the Portuguese capital, but failed to secure regular first-team football at the Serie A side and will now be looking to get his career back on track in Brussels.

The 28-year-old has been capped twice at senior level, but has not represented his country since 2008.

Anderlecht also announced the capture of Polish striker Lukasz Teodorczyk from Dinamo Kiev on a one-year loan deal, with an option to make the move permanent.

The former Lech Poznan star, 25, was deemed surplus to requirements at Kiev after an underwhelming 2015-16 campaign.