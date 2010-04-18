Anderlecht win 30th Belgian title

Brussels-based Anderlecht have an unassailable 13-point lead over Ghent in the top six play-off group with four matches to play.

Belgium striker Jelle Van Damme slotted in a cross from Argentine Matias Suarez to put Anderlecht one up after 30 minutes.

Suarez made it 2-0 three minutes from time, before Wesley Sonck pulled one back for Bruges with almost the last kick of the game.

Standard Liege had been champions for the past two seasons, pipping Anderlecht last year in a two-leg play-off after both teams ended the season level at the top.

"We've finally done it. After a long season, I think we're worthy champions," said Anderlecht playmaker Mbark Boussoufa.

"That we've done it four matches before the end, really says something about this team... And then with such an advantage to come and win at Bruges is the ultimate dream scenario."

Ghent crushed Zulte Waregem 5-0 on Sunday to push a point ahead of Club Bruges. St Truiden, two points further back, are also in contention for second place, which should earn a Champions League qualifying spot.

