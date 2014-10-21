Anderlecht's Hasi warns of Arsenal threat

The two sides clash in Belgium with the hosts looking for their first win in Group D following a 3-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund and a 1-1 draw in Turkey with Galatasaray.

Arsenal also lost against Dortmund, but responded with a 4-1 demolition of Galatasaray last time out at the Emirates Stadium.

And Hasi, who has guided the team to the top of the Belgian Pro League table after 11 matches, has sounded a warning about the difficult task facing his players.

"It's going to be a different game, not like with Dortmund," he said in a media conference on Tuesday.

"There was too much enthusiasm before the game with Dortmund and we lost 3-0. Now let's start again.

"Arsenal are very fast in the front with Alexis Sanchez and it is a very compact team.

"We have to stop Arsenal in the middle of the pitch. This will be crucial.

"I have admiration for [Arsenal boss Arsene] Wenger. He stayed many years with Arsenal and has shown many qualities and grown a lot of talented players."