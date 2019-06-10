Ex-Manchester United keeper on life after Fergie: “It was like charging an iPhone with a Nokia charger"

The legendary Scottish manager stepped down as United boss in 2013, prompting a period of decline in which the Red Devils have failed to reclaim the Premier League title.

Former Denmark international Lindegaard, now a free agent after being released by Burnley, spent five years at United between 2010 and 2015 and saw the transition first hand.

Speaking at length to the Evening Standard, the 35-year-old refused to make anyone a scapegoat for the problems the club encountered.

Asked about David Moyes inheriting an ageing squad before his successor Louis van Gaal made sweeping changes, Lindegaard said: “I didn’t feel it ageing. It felt more like we just couldn’t adjust to a new way of life.

“It seemed like trying to charge an iPhone with a Nokia charger. It just slowly went flat.

“Who was ever going to lift the club after the boss?

“Moyes and everyone with big influence on United have all been easy targets. And I refuse to be another one pointing at individuals.

“Every time the team has had a single bad result I’ve heard suggestions for new managers, getting rid of half the team and signing new players. I imagine it isn’t easy to work under those circumstances.

“I’ll point at myself and everyone else involved with United. Both on a professional and an emotional level. We were all to blame.

“None of us could accept changes to our beloved United. All of us thought everything should just stay the same and we’d carry on succeeding. It was an illusion.”

Read more...

QUIZ! Can you name the 30 highest transfers OUT of the Premier League?

CHEERIO 5 players Arsenal should sell this summer