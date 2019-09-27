Andreu bullish ahead of Hearts clash

St Mirren midfielder Tony Andreu insists now is not a bad time to be facing Hearts despite their recent upturn in form.

Hearts head to Paisley on Saturday buoyed by securing their first league victory of the season in last weekend’s Edinburgh derby clash with Hibernian.

Craig Levein’s men also set up a Betfred Cup semi-final clash with Rangers after beating Aberdeen in a penalty shoot-out on Wednesday night.

But Frenchman Andreu dismissed the idea that St Mirren are playing Hearts at a bad time and said the hosts have victory in their sights.

Andreu said: “We are positive. We know it’s going to be a tough game – they play a bit differently than the teams we’ve played so far – but we’re confident and we’re at home so we definitely come to get the three points.

“I don’t think we’re playing them at the wrong time or anything. They are the same team, they’ve just picked up some points, which we could have done as well in the last couple of games.”

St Mirren halted a three-match losing streak when they held Hamilton to a goalless draw last weekend but still find themselves at the wrong end of the league table after managing just one win in their opening six games.

The Buddies have not been beaten by more than a single goal in any of their games so far this campaign and Andreu believes that if they can start finding the net more often, the wins will come.

He said: “It’s been a bit frustrating. Because I think we could have deserved more points for sure, but that’s football and sometimes it doesn’t happen and go your way.

“I think if you get beaten 5-0 every game that’s something you have to worry about but we didn’t.

“Against Rangers, we lost 1-0 but they were the better team by far. Other than that I think we could have picked up points anywhere.

“When there are small margins you know small steps can get you far.

“If you can score more goals – and I think that’s where we’ve struggled this season – there is no reason why we can’t win games.”