Andros Townsend likely to miss Crystal Palace’s meeting with Leicester

Crystal Palace are set to be without Andros Townsend for Sunday’s Premier League match with Leicester.

The winger started the 2-2 draw with Arsenal last weekend, but suffered a muscle strain and only returned to training on Friday.

Roy Hodgson admitted he would be surprised if Townsend was fit enough to feature against Leicester while Mamadou Sakho (thigh) and Conor Wickham (fitness) remain unavailable, but goalkeeper Vicente Guaita is back again.

Leicester are likely to be unchanged for their trip to Selhurst Park.

Their 9-0 Premier League win at Southampton last week was a record away victory and Brendan Rodgers is likely to stick with the same side.

Matty James is the only man out as the midfielder continues to battle a long-term Achilles problem.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Hennessey, Guaita, Ward, Kelly, Van Aanholt, Tomkins, Schlupp, Dann, Cahill, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Kouyate, McArthur, McCarthy, Meyer, Townsend, Ayew, Zaha, Benteke.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Chilwell, Justin, Pereira, Morgan, Evans, Fuchs, Benkovic, Soyuncu, Amartey, Gray, Praet, Tielemans, Maddison, Albrighton, Barnes, Choudhury, Mendy, Ndidi, Perez, Vardy, Iheanacho.