Anfield evacuated after security alert

Anfield was evacuated following a security alert earlier on Tuesday, Merseyside Police have confirmed.

Police were called to Liverpool's stadium at around 3pm local time and the ground was cleared of both staff and visitors taking part in a tour.

A police spokesman said: "Merseyside Police can confirm officers are in attendance following security concerns at Anfield Stadium today.

"As a precautionary measure, the club has evacuated the stadium and officers are now carrying out enquiries at the scene."

Liverpool later confirmed to Omnisport that the ground had been evacuated out of precaution

A spokesman said: "There is an incident at Anfield. As a precautionary measure, the facility has been evacuated.

"Our priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone at the ground.

"The emergency services aware of the situation."

Early unconfirmed reports suggested two men went missing while on a guided tour of the stadium, prompting a security alert.

Anfield is currently undergoing extensive redevelopment work to the main stand and is due to play host to Liverpool's League Cup tie with Premier League rivals AFC Bournemouth on Wednesday.