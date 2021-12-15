Ange Postecoglou hails victory over adversity as Celtic snatch a late winner

Ange Postecoglou hailed Celtic’s dramatic 2-1 cinch Premiership win over Ross County in Dingwall as a victory against adversity.

The Hoops boss was missing six attackers but makeshift striker Liel Abada put the robust visitors ahead in the 21st minute with a close-range finish.

County defender Jack Baldwin levelled from a corner in the 57th minute and Hoops defender Carl Starfelt was sent off by referee Alan Muir in the 80th minute for picking up two yellow cards.

It looked like the match was going to end in a draw but at the end of six added minutes, Celtic defender Anthony Ralston headed in from a couple of yards to spark a pitch invasion by ecstatic Hoops fans.

Postecoglou, whose side remain four points behind leaders Rangers, said: “I’m super proud of them, really happy they got their rewards in the end.

“They had to put up with a lot of adversity but testament to spirit and composure and character they kept playing their football and got a deserved winning goal.

“I thought with 10 men we still tried to play and win the game of football, and in adversity we didn’t just launch it long. It was a great ball in and it was super for Tony to get the winner.

“I don’t think we got the rub of the decisions tonight, a few went against us.

“I said to the boys we won’t complain about it, we will just win games and let that speak for itself.

“A few went against us tonight but we just keep going, playing our football and keep winning. Hopefully these things even themselves out.”

On the Hoops fans coming on to the pitch, Postecoglou, hopeful that “one or two” of his injured players will be back for the Premier Sports Cup final against Hibernian at Hampden Park on Sunday, said: “The fans have had a long drive up and it’s a long drive home.

“I hope they have calmed down and stay safe on the roads back.

“When you score a last-second winner, not a last-minute one, in front of them then you can imagine there’d be some overexuberance there.

“It was great for them because they have had a long journey and there’s a real bond developing between the team and the fans. Nights like tonight help that as well.”

Referee Muir added six minutes on but unimpressed County boss Malky Mackay claimed he went over that time.

Asked if it was a sore one to take, he said: “In one sense, that they scored in the seventh minute of added-on time, I don’t know how that happened.

“I didn’t want to ask the referee anything because that will cause me problems and put me into trouble if I say one more word to him.

“Seven minutes is interesting.

“It felt at one point as if we were playing until they scored.

“Proud that our players enacted the game plan and ran Celtic as close as they did.”