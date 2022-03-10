Ange Postecoglou: There will always be an open door at Celtic for Scott Brown

Ange Postecoglou insists there will always be an “open door” for Scott Brown at Celtic but says the former captain has to decide his own future.

The 36-year-old left the Parkhead club last summer after a trophy-filled 14 years to join up with Stephen Glass’ Aberdeen where a coaching role was also involved along with his midfield duties.

However, Jim Goodwin took over from Glass last month and Aberdeen confirmed on Tuesday that Brown had left the Granite City club.

One newspaper report subsequently claimed that Celtic could be open to Brown returning in a coaching capacity.

When asked about that prospect at his media conference, Postecoglou, who joined Celtic last summer, said: “I am not sure what you are referring to but from my perspective, I don’t think anyone should be in any doubt that there will always be an open door here for Scott Brown.

“The guy is one of the legends of this football club and will go down as one of its greatest ever.

“In terms of what he wants to do with his future, I think he is best placed to answer that.

“He has obviously made a decision right now and it’s up to him to chart his course.

“From my perspective, he is a guy who I have admired from afar and having been here now for the last eight or nine months and just hearing about him and the kind of person he was as much as a footballer, as I said, he has left a massive legacy here at this football club and from that perspective whatever he does in the future I am sure there will always be a welcome place for him here.”

After watching his side maintain their three-point lead over Old Firm rivals Rangers at the top of the cinch Premiership with a 3-1 win over Livingston last Sunday afternoon, Postecoglou has turned his attention to the Scottish Cup.

Ahead of the quarter-final tie against Dundee United at Tannadice on Monday night the former Australia boss gave an update on midfielder David Turnbull, who has been out since December 19 with a hamstring tear.

Postecoglou confirmed the United game was “too soon” for the former Motherwell playmaker but added: “The plan for him is, all going well, he will probably train with us post-Monday and we will see how we go from there.

“I don’t know if he will be available for Ross County but he will be training with the team.

“Everyone else – we had a few sore bodies at the end of the game against Livingston, three games in a week and the artificial pitch took its toll a little bit and we have given some of the boys a couple of days off to recover.

“We are training Saturday and Sunday and I expect everyone from the last game to be available.”