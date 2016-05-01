Angers 0 Marseille 1: Batshuayi strike secures Ligue 1 status

Marseille broke their 11-match winless run and confirmed their place in Ligue 1 for next season with a battling 1-0 victory at Angers on Sunday.

Michy Batshuayi put the visitors in front after 24 minutes, placing a fine finish across Alexandre Letellier for his 21st goal of the season after good work by Steven Fletcher, and the hosts were unable to force an equaliser.

Marseille's first league win in almost three months lifts them to 13th in the Ligue 1 table, eight points above the relegation zone, with Angers remaining in eighth place.