When is the transfer window open?

By Joe Mewis
published

The summer transfer window is around the corner

When is the transfer window open? Kylian Mbappe is set to be a big mover this summer
Kylian Mbappe is set to be a big mover this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

So… when's the transfer window open?

While all eyes are on Manchester City and Arsenal’s Premier League title race, it won’t be long before attention is diverted to business off the pitch. It's always an absolute circus, isn't it? 

LeagueWindow opensWindow closes
Premier LeagueJune 14, 2024September 2, 2024
English Football LeagueJune 14, 2024September 2, 2024
La LigaJuly 1, 2024September 2, 2024
Serie AJuly 1, 2024August 31, 2024
BundesligaJuly 1, 2024September 2, 2024
Ligue 1July 1, 2024September 1, 2024
Saudi Pro LeagueJuly 1, 2024September 7, 2024

Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include tomes on Leeds United and the England national team.