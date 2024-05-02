When is the transfer window open?

Kylian Mbappe is set to be a big mover this summer

So… when's the transfer window open?

While all eyes are on Manchester City and Arsenal’s Premier League title race, it won’t be long before attention is diverted to business off the pitch. It's always an absolute circus, isn't it?

The summer sales are around the corner and teams will be busy assessing their squads, sending out their scouts and preparing bids ahead of what will no doubt be another hectic window.

When is the summer transfer window open?

Swipe to scroll horizontally League Window opens Window closes Premier League June 14, 2024 September 2, 2024 English Football League June 14, 2024 September 2, 2024 La Liga July 1, 2024 September 2, 2024 Serie A July 1, 2024 August 31, 2024 Bundesliga July 1, 2024 September 2, 2024 Ligue 1 July 1, 2024 September 1, 2024 Saudi Pro League July 1, 2024 September 7, 2024

*All dates as per transfermarkt and subject to confirmation from individual leagues

Another date for the diary will be June 30 – as this is the end of the financial year and the cut-off for profit and sustainability calculations.

This is likely to be a new 'soft' deadline day as teams that are sailing close to the wind when it comes to meeting their financial commitments may need to bank transfer fees before this date.

Euro 2024 breaks up the transfer window (Image credit: Lukas Schulze - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

This summer's Euro 2024 tournament which takes between June 14 and July 14 is also likely to have an impact on the summer transfer market, while the Copa America takes place in the USA between June 20 and July 14.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Premier League clubs spent an eye-watering £2.36 billion last summer, with Chelsea leading the way as they splurged almost £400 million on a host of players that look set to lead them to another midtable finish. Ahead of this summer’s season of wheeling and dealing, here are the key dates you need to keep an eye on.

More transfer stories

Manchester United report: Sir Jim Ratcliffe targets 'his own Virgil van Dijk' to become first summer signing

Chelsea want left-back to replace Ben Chilwell - but transfer plans are now in tatters: report

Tottenham Hotspur report: Serie A striker is another step closer to joining, following club president admission